SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH- It’s all things holidays this weekend at the Crazy Daisy Christmas show! They have over 220 local vendors this Friday, from 1-8, and Saturday 10 am- 8 pm at Mountain America Expo Center,

Amber and Char brought fantastic things from their vendors, like festive pillow covers, high-end balsamic vinegars, truth or dare chocolates, and beautiful cutting boards that can be engraved with your favorite recipes.

Not only can you shop, but you can also learn some fun new skills with over 20 DIy classes. Learn how to do churros at home and how to paint with watercolors. They will also have entertainment with a new performer every forty-five minutes, not to mention some fantastic giveaways like a trip for two to Hawaii, TVs, and kitchen aid mixers. Make sure to bring coats to donate to little ones in need.

For more information, visit their Website: www.crazydaisypro.com or follow their Instagram @crazy_daisy_boutique or Facebook @Crazy Daisy Productions.