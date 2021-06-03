Feel and look your best in dresses that are tailored to you

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Established in Summer 2017, Myra Boardman started from the first time trying on a four-way stretch dress and started her online brand based out of South Jordan.

Myra felt confident in a dress and wanted to share these “magical” dresses and behind every dress is a story. She believes every woman has value and a potential for greatness.

Each dress is a reminder that behind a woman’s radiant appearance is a story of strength and courage from challenging experiences. Women share their stories from postpartum depression, mental illness, disabilities, loss of loved ones, and more.

Styles such as the classic swing dress, maxi, princess, and jumpers. Size ranges from 2T to 2XL. They provide custom options and dresses are cut on a bias.

Promotions:

Sale on their Story Collection, up to 75% off.

Visit their website to shop their dresses, and find the inspirational stories behind each dress on their blog.

