Salt Lake City, UT (Good Things Utah) – The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently announced changes impacting blood donors. Medical Director from ARUP Blood Services, Dr. Anani, was in the studio today to discuss the new FDA regulations that ease donation regulations on gay men.

The FDA recently updated the questions that donors are asked, and the new questions will be asked of every donor – male, female, and non-binary. This change shows a move towards a more inclusive mindset, where whatever gender you are or identify as an individual, you will be asked the same questions at the donor centers and blood drives. Questions that single out an individual’s gender or sexual orientation have been removed from the FDA questionnaires.

ARJP Blood Services is the first in Utah to implement the new FDA changes. Sometimes it takes a long time to implement the changes, and ARUP pushed to make these changes happen as quickly as possible. They want to welcome and celebrate new donors who may have been previously deferred.

July 18th is the launch date for the new changes to be implemented at ARUP. Donate in July and get a $10 Megaplex gift card. Visit www.UtahBlood.org to schedule an appointment.