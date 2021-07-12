Fashion store is striving to give support to honor cancer patients

Style with a beautiful message, Emily Potter from The Salty Shop is here to share all about their fashion and how they honor cancer patients.

She started the business for her mom. The day she found out she had cancer is a day she will never forget. Emily quickly realized that she is not the only one who has ever felt this pain and heartache with finding out someone you love has cancer. She wanted to be there for her mom and for everybody that has been through the same feeling.

Emily wanted to create a platform to support anyone going through a significantly hard time in their life. Whether it be cancer or anything else they are struggling with in life, they are all together. They are aiming to be there for each other and salty together.

Emily’s background started when she was 15, taking fashion in high school. She fell in love with it instantly and took fashion classes at SLCC. She knew that she wanted to do something in fashion but never knew what to pursue. Emily has been in retail for over 15 years. Then when the situation arose with her mom being diagnosed with cancer four years ago, it hit her like a ton of bricks. She wanted this brand to mean something. She wanted to show people that they weren’t alone. She also didn’t want to be a brand that made people feel like they had to be something that they weren’t.

Hoodies and t-shirts are versatile. Their brand/style is for everyone. Hoodies make you feel like you’re being hugged. Emily hopes that this is her way of giving everybody a hug that purchases one.

Emily shopped in St George for about three months but didn’t feel like she reached enough people. Now, she does markets ask over. They’re in St. George & Park City on the weekends this summer!

Emily’s hope for this brand is to make a difference. They offer hoodies, t-shirts, long sleeves, tanks. They have accessories like hats, water bottles, camping mugs, towels, stickers, beanies, bandanas, blankets, sweatpants, etc. When people purchase from the website, they can donate to 4 different foundations. Cancer Support Community, LYRIC Center for LGBTQQ Youth, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, & WOODSTOCK Farm Animal Sanctuary! To let people know they’re not alone.

