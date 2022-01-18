Fashion pieces for curvy gals

Shop the boutique that offers inclusive sizing for women of all shapes and sizes. Lindsay Gardner, owner of Modest Molly, joined us on the show, and boy did we have a blast.

Modest Molly is owned by three moms who have a passion for helping women feel confident and comfortable in whatever stage of life they are in. They are size inclusive with a focus on the curvy woman. Co-owners, Amanda Hart and Alyson Harper modeled some of their adorable pieces.

The three friends have 13 kids between them and represent real and relatable moms. The three were so much fun and even post TikTok dances. They used to have their young college workers make the videos until one day they realized they should hop in because the representation of all sizes is important.

Modest Molly has a storefront in Lehi, but customers can also shop online modestmolly.com. They are offering 20% off Online or In-Store with code GTU20.

