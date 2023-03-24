SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Fan X is a comic and pop culture convention that takes place in Salt Lake, and this year is its 10 year anniversary! Ro Malaga joined us to give us a special sneak peek into who will be at the event, and what attendees can expect at the convention this year.

This year, Matthew Lillard, Neve Campbell, Skeet Ulrich, and Jamie Kennedy from the cast of “Scream” will all be in attendance at Fan X. Additionally, Tom Welling, Kristen Kreuk, and Micheal Rosenbaum from the cast of “SmallVille” will also be there. Fans can come take photos, meet them in person, get autographs, and more at the convention.

At the convention, there will be more than just movie stars. The voices behind your favorite video game characters from the Halo and Nintendo franchise will be joining the festivities. There’s something for everyone at Fan X!

For the 10 year anniversary, there will be many new and special events at Fan X that Ro said will shock fans. Video game fans attending Fan X will be able to participate in tournaments and competitions throughout the 3 days of the convention, and there will also be a never before seen “Witcher” experience that fans can take part in.

More special guests announcements will continue to be released by Fan X over the next few months, so keep a lookout for your favorite celebrities! The convention takes place from September 21st to the 23rd, and you can get tickets at fanxsaltlake.com.