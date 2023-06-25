OREM, Utah (Good Things Utah) – As part of the American Freedom Festival taking place over the Fourth of July holiday in Provo, neighboring Orem is hosting the Annual Colonial Heritage Festival – a free historically immersive event for ages celebrating colonial life as it was around the time of the American Revolution War.

The Colonial Heritage Festival offers something for every member of the family. Visit the village apothecary shop, blacksmith, cooper, broom maker, gunsmith, spoon maker, potter, various fiber artisans, chandler, baker, Isaiah Thomas Print Shop and get an immersive taste for frontier life and school. Q&A, as well as audience participation programs, are sure to educate and entertain.

Children and families will be able to learn and play colonial games as well as hone their skills in the daily chores of the period. Military enthusiasts can visit the gun displays, experience the cannon firing on the green and watch military demonstrations from the Continental & His Majesty’s Forces.

Join the Culper Spy Ring & help get messages to the key players in the battle, but be careful, or you could end up in the pillory. Take the opportunity to meet with both Patriot and Loyalist community members and ask those questions that you have been dying to know.

2023 Colonial Heritage Festival – July 1, 3 and 4 – SCERA Park in Orem (9am to 5pm Daily)