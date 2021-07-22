Enjoy the Pioneer Day celebration with a rodeo

What better way to celebrate Pioneer Day than to go to the Ogden Pioneer Days Rodeo! Rick Davis, the Rodeo Director, John Harrison, and Jessica Fowlks came by to share all the information you need to attend your next summer’s activity.

Since 1934, Ogden has celebrated the rodeo heritage with events and activities. Festivities range from parades to five nights of rip-roaring PRCA rodeo action to the Miss Rodeo Utah pageant, seen exclusively at Ogden Pioneer Days. Please be sure to look at our calendar because you are bound to find something interesting for you and your family.

TODAY, JULY 22

Miss Rodeo Utah Speeches

Pre-Rodeo Events

PRCA Rodeo — “Patriot & Military Appreciation”

Ogden-Eccles Conference Center

Ogden Pioneer Stadium (668 17th St)

JULY 23

Miss Rodeo Utah Silent Auction/Fashion Show

Miss Rodeo Utah Freestyle Horsemanship Competition

Pre-Rodeo Events

PRCA Rodeo — “Tough Enough to Wear Pink”

JULY 24

July 24th Parade

Pre-Rodeo Events

PRCA Rodeo — “Pioneer Day State of Utah Holiday”

Miss Rodeo Utah Coronation

Laser Light Show (New)

Find Ogden Pioneer Days Rodeo on IG and FB you can also visit them at their website.