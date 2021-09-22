Easy, simple workouts

Fitness guru, Kendra Strobel, joins Nicea to share her story and encourage viewers to get involved in her “Three Breaks” Fitness Program. Strobel introduced a term she called “Fitness Snacking” recommending that we trade our walk to the cupboard for a snack to instead take 5 to 7 minutes to exercise.



When asked what inspired this simple approach to fitness, Strobel shared her experience of getting diagnosed with cancer in late 2019. She explained how she had to adapt her fitness routine at that time, and from that, she developed Three Breaks. The program includes three-5 minute video workouts from Kendra at 10 am, noon, and 2 pm. She hopes to encourage people to get up and move.



She believes that exercise should be exciting and rewarding, not frightening or embarrassing and that it should be affordable and available for all. Kendra is local to UT but her workouts can be completed virtually anywhere. She concludes with a testimonial of how these workouts have changed her life and helped her keep her mind and body strong during a very challenging time.



Right now, you can use the code FITFALL to get 20% off your first month of the program. You can also visit her website and check out Three Breaks on social media to join in on these fun and simple workouts.