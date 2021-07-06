Easy and cheap, the perfect summer splash pad you have to try!

It is always DIY season with Rose Storey Usenova! She came by with Lola and Naia to share the perfect summer DIY that is both cheap and simple! Learn how to create a DIY Splash Pad below!

Rose wanted to create something different and exciting for the kids and brought a way for her children to cool off in the hot summer sun. However, she didn’t want to leave the comfort of her backyard, which led her to create this adorable splash pad made out of pool noodles, a blue tarp, clotheslines, tent stakes, and a hose for the water aspect. This splash pad only takes a few minutes to set up and take down, and you won’t have to break the bank making it!

Find Rose on her blog, and IG.