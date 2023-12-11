SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) Ignite for a journey with Mark Miller Subaru. It empowers youth inside and outside the classroom.

Mark Miller Subaru is donating an extra $250 for every new Subaru sold, leased, or pre-ordered during the event, as is Subaru of America’s donation of $250. This means $500 goes to charity. Mark Miller Subaru is one of the very few retailers that does this nationwide. A charitable commitment like this doesn’t end with just vehicle sales. Every service order features a genuine Subaru oil filter and fuels extra donations.

Mark Miller Subaru works with local charities such as Girls on the Run, Utah, and the Granite Education Foundation. Girls on the Run allows young racers to continue to have coaches and teams. At the same time, the Granite Education Foundation helps students through food insecurities and tries to meet student needs, such as clothing items, shoes, and hygiene kits. They demonstrate how businesses can play a vital role in supporting local communities and charities.

Each purchase drives the community toward positive change! As a part of this Subaru-powered campaign, they have also collaborated with Proper Brewing to brew a special beer that adds a unique local flavor to the project. Customers aren’t just driving cars; they’re steering toward change, embodying Mark Miller Subaru’s dedication to a thrilling journey. In the spirit of power and potential, buckle up, Subaru enthusiasts—let’s ride for a cause.

For more information visit MarkMillerSubaru.com

