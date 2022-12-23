Kristen Chester from Dreamscapes sat with us and told us about Dreamscapes at South Town Mall. Immersive Art is an amazing experience for adult and children of all ages. The best part is you can touch and feel every sculpture. Many people come to take amazing photos.

Many of the artists are local and have created some amazing things you will not want to miss.

Right now they are offering $5 off any 2 tickets with the promo code Holiday. Just mention that you saw Dreamscapes on Good Things Utah.

facebook.com/dreamscapesartslc

IG: dreamscapes.art

Website: dreamscapes.art