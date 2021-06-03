Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

We are taking sweet and savory to the next level in honor of National Doughnut Day tomorrow! Jason Davis from MayMoes came by to show us how to make a delicious Doughnut Monte Cristo.

Ingredients:

-Sliced Smoked ham

-Sliced Smoked turkey

-Sliced Habanero cheese

-Sliced American cheese

-1 cup Raspberry preserve

-1 tbsp Heavy Cream

-Powdered Sugar

Directions:

1.Slice the Doughnut through the middle then layer meat and cheese (any combination of meat and cheese will work as long as they are savory to offset the sweet Doughnut) place the halfback on to form a sandwich. 2.Bake in the oven for about 15 minutes at 275 until meats are warm and cheese is melted.

3.Mix raspberry preserve with heavy cream and stir until combined.

4.Add a scoop to the Doughnut hole on top. Sprinkle with powdered sugar

MayMoes is located at 981 S Main, Logan, Utah

Find Maymoes on IG, and Twitter.