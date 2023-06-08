SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Becky Ivory, Associate Marriage and Family Therapist at White Peaks Therapy joined GTU in the studio to explain the powerful effect that emotional sunburns have on our relationships.

Ivory helps individuals, couples, and families shift the difficult patterns that are contributing to their problems. At White Peaks Therapy, they work with individuals to help them heal from long-standing obstacles, by understanding their most frustrating actions and why they do them. Ivory enjoys helping people work through difficulties, depression, anxiety, addiction, life transitions, communication, grief, and the improvement of emotional connections. With the help of Becky Ivory and White Peaks Therapy, you can work towards a happier, more fulfilling present and future.

Ivory explained to our hosts and viewers that everyone has an “emotional sunburn”. An emotional sunburn is a sensitive topic within your life that short-circuits an individual’s ability to produce a normal emotional response. Understanding your sunburns, and the sunburns of those around you can go a long way to help us make and maintain healthy relationships.

White Peaks Therapy is located in Sandy, UT. Don’t let your emotional sunburn ruin your summer, check out their website for more information.