SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Help ABC4 and CW30 send Salt Lake Valley area students back to class with all the tools they need to succeed in school this year. All week, you can donate much needed school supplies to Canyons, Granite, Murray, Jordan, and Salt Lake City Schools Districts at designated donation locations in each district or drop off your donations at our studio – ABC4/CW30 (located at 2175 West 1700 South, SLC) during business hours, 8am to 5pm, Monday thru Friday.

Today we visits with James Yapias with the Salt Lake Education Foundation about the need his district faces this year.

Donation Locations for The Salt Lake School District are:

Salt Lake Education Foundation:

Glendale Community Learning Center

1388 Navajo St, Salt Lake City, UT 84104

Liberty Community Learning Center

1078 S 300 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84111

Rose Park Community Learning Center

1105 West 1000 North, Salt Lake City, Utah 84116

Here’s a wishlist of the most needed items:

Visit SaltLakeEducationFoundation.org to learn more about ways to support or get help in the Salt Lake City School District.

Follow on Social Media:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/team_slef/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SaltLakeEducationFoundation