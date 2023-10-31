MURRAY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Chick-fil-A Utah and The Utah Jazz are partnering up with Will Dance For Kids Project to support children and families experiencing food insecurity.

Chick-fil-A sponsor night at The Utah Jazz Game is November 2nd . Every fan who brings a jar of peanut butter or a $5 VENMO donation to the game will get a FREE Chick-fil-A sandwich card to use at any Chick-fil-A in the state.

The Utah Food Bank’s Kids Café, Mobile School Pantries & Backpack programs are all focused on fighting childhood hunger in Utah. Peanut butter is a staple for kids as it provides protein for several meals. Every jar helps to feed hungry kids and will admit you to the Peanut Butter JAMM, presented by Will Dance For Kids Project.

Peanut Butter JAMM is a master class and any style DANCE BATTLE at Trolley Square, Salt Lake City.

Mobile family pantries travel all over the state. The results from this program have been astounding! Last year through 67 different school sites they reached over 285,000 people facing food insecurity. The Kid’s Cafe offers after school dinner to kids who are food insecure throughout the state. They offer an average of 1853 meals each weekday in over 108 locations.

The Peanut Butter Jamm

November 11, 2023

Millennium Dance Complex

602 E 600 S, SLC, 84102

Visit WDFKP.com for more information about Will Dance For Kids Project.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Visit Chick-fil-A online today or order ahead on the Chick-fil-A app.

Social Media: @chickfila_utah

Sponsored by Chick-fil-A.