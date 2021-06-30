Doctor on TikTok is using the platform to share his dance moves

A Doc, on TikTok! Dr. Jerry Chidester (aka Dr. Chiddy), Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon, Dad, and TikTok Dancer. He currently has over 30 thousand followers for his dance moves and came by to share how it’s helped his business grow.

Dr. Chiddy is the recent winner of “Best of Salt Lake City 2021 Plastic Surgeon. Social media outlets (such as Instagram, Facebook, Titkok) are rapidly growing methods of building a medical practice or business, whether it’s a new or an established business!

Any practice or business can do it . Finding your “voice” or “personality” through social media is key. Educating the public is a top priority and helps establish credibility. TikTok is rapidly rising as one of the quickest and most effective ways of going “viral” . Dr. Chiddy’s practice is a testament to this method of advertising/marketing .

He even taught our GTU hosts and audience how to do a trending TikTok dance.

Find Dr. Chiddy on IG, and TikTok.