DIY mini rolling pins with BeUtahful Life

YouTube Influencer and Etsy shop owner, Daysi Olsen came by to show how to make her mini rolling pins which are sold on her ETSY shop.

Quoted from Daysi’s Etsy shop, “As a full-time working mom and wife, it hasn’t always been easy to create my DIYs however, I have made it a point to be more conscious of self-care. Cleaning, organizing, home décor, and DIYs are my ultimate way to relax, to have “me time”. I have recently started a path on YouTube, where I get to share so much of my life and passion. Because I have been creating more and more DIYs, I have run out of space in my home to display them. I thought to myself, well everyone else seems to like what I create so why not share it with everyone who may want it and may not have time to create their own or want to create their own.

Women entrepreneurs are an asset to this world. We need to support each other and grow. I am a firm believer in women supporting women, uplifting, and believing in dreams. This is my dream, my little piece of happiness.

I encourage anyone with their dream to pursue it and never give up. I am by no means “young” but age is just a number. I will forever share my dreams, passions and continue to grow.”

Daysi is here to offer affordable home decor or inspiration and motivation for those that would rather do it themselves. She wholeheartedly believes in teaching anyone that cares to learn how to make their house into a home. She has done big projects like redoing her kitchen island, her backsplash, refurbishing an old hutch to the simplest of DIYs for beginners. She offers custom orders, unique and exactly the way you want them to creations she has already made.

During this difficult time and dealing with a pandemic, self-care is so important! Whether it’s a little shop therapy to bring happiness into your home or you want to take a chance and attempt creating your decor. It is important to have ways to express yourself to have creative outlets. There is nothing more satisfying than the feeling of accomplishment, to see projects completed, and to have the satisfaction that you did it yourself.

Check out Daysi Olsen online at Etsy, YouTube, IG, Tiktok, and FB.