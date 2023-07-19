Associated Builders and Contractors of Utah are pairing good workers with good jobs

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Construction companies are looking for job people to pair with good jobs. Builders and construction businesses have an opportunity to join the Associated Builders and Contractors Utah Chapter, alongside 68 state chapters, to help members develop people, win work, and deliver that work safely, ethically, and profitably for the betterment of the community.

ABC Utah approaches this goal using the GRACE INITIATIVE.

GRACE – Gracious Responses Achieve Construction Excellence is the Associated Builders and Constructors Utah Chapter’s initiative to fill positions within a member-based community and share with the public what an amazing industry construction is. The construction industry is a welcoming, positive culture with good employment opportunities available for both men and women. ABC Utah says regardless of your background, there are good jobs and opportunities available for people interested in a career in the construction industry.

The ABC Utah Chapter and their member companies, wish to connect good people to good employment opportunities. The construction industry is a thriving industry, with opportunities in every area you might think of. The ABC Utah Chapter works closely with higher education partners to guide prospective member hires from classroom to workplace, and there are opportunities to receive on the job training with ABC Utah member companies.

Visit ABCUtah.org for more information. Or call (801) 294-5211.

Follow Associated Builders and Contractors Utah Chapter on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Associated Builders and Contractors is a national construction industry trade association established in 1950 that represents more than 22,000 members. Founded on the merit shop philosophy, ABC and its 68 chapters help members develop people, win work and deliver that work safely, ethically and profitably for the betterment of the communities in which ABC and its members work. Visit abcutah.org.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by Associated Builders and Contractors Utah.