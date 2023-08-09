MIDWAY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Development on Ameyalli, a premier wellbeing resort to feature residences, a 50,000 square-foot Ameyalli Wellbeing Center, re-activated hot springs, a boutique hotel, and farm-to-table dining in the heart of Midway, Utah is now underway.

Nestled against the majestic peaks of the 23,000-acre Wasatch Mountain State Park with unparalleled views of the Timpanogos Mountains and 28 natural hot springs, Ameyalli offers unprecedented vacation home value and opportunities in the highly coveted Park City, Utah area. With a mountain village lifestyle both adventurous and laid back, it is destined to be a place where family memories are made, wellbeing is emphasized, and enduring legacies are created.

A commitment to lifelong wellbeing is at the heart of the vision for Ameyalli. In collaboration with Deepak Chopra and the Chopra Foundation, Ameyalli’s innovative wellbeing center will offer best in class services that are backed by research and science to enable you to improve your overall healthspan and live a healthy and joyful life.

The Chopra Foundation will collaborate with Ameyalli to integrate Dr. Chopra’s globally-acclaimed Seven Pillars of Wellbeing into Ameyelli’s core values and offerings. The collaboration will also create the Ameyalli Wellbeing Center of Excellence (AWCE) to bring the world’s premier health and happiness experts, practices, and services into its hospitality and residential units.

The first phase of the multi-year project consists of four-bedroom, four-bath, 2,835-square- foot luxury Residences whose design has been strongly influenced by the organic style of Swiss Mountain architecture. Fifty of the site’s 78 acres will be designated open space to protect view sheds.

Limited time, introductory pricing for co-ownerships starts at only $310,000. For details, visit Ameyalli.com or call 877-3MTNSPA.

Sponsored by Ameyalli.