Now that we’ve announced Deena as our new host each Monday and Friday, we had to bring in her family to tell us some facts viewers might be surprised to learn! We chat with her parents, mama and papa Manzanares, her partner Mike, their baby Link (no really, just watch), and friends Josh Black and Thomas Marcus.

What did we learn? A story of flying a plane, the type of friend she is, and what she’s like as a mom. We loved seeing her peeps and hearing what they had to say! Take a look.