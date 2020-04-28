David Osmond’s virtual Hallelujah

One of our favorite songbirds, David Osmond joined us in our backyard today. He spoke about the difficulties of being in the people business when there aren’t any people, but finding the silver lining in creating and sharing his art digitally. Artists and small business owners around the world are struggling, and David hopes to bring a smile to your face with what he’s putting out via the internet.

Spearheading a collaboration with artists across the country, David’s released an absolutely beautiful and original cover of “Hallelujah”, and we got a glimpse of the footage! It was one-take in the studio for David, with the rest of the group recorded individually to put together this particular collaboration. Each musician created a make-shift studio in their living room!

Follow his quarantine cover songs with hashtag #takecover and watch the full version of “Hallelujah” at https://www.facebook.com/DavidOsmondMusic/videos/10219479962047913

instagram.com/davidosmond