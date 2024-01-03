SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — She’s the youngest person to ever become a professional on Dancing With The Stars and she joined us live on the show. At just 18 years old, Rylee Arnold joined the cast of Dancing With The Stars. She and her partner Harry Jowsey improved week after week and became fan favorites throughout the season. They will appear on tour in Salt Lake City on March 8th.
Dancing With The Stars newest pro, Rylee Arnold shares her experience
by: Savvy Jardine
Posted:
Updated:
