SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — The New Year Hope Gala Masquerade Ball for Mental Health, sponsored by Dance for Life Suicide Prevention & Good Mental Health nonprofit, promises a night of elegance and purpose. Mandy Turner, Board Member of Dance for Life, and former Mrs. Bluffdale, and Jacqueline Towle, Miss USA National Junior Teen joined us on the show to share more.

The event aims to shed light on the intersection of dance and mental health. Scheduled for December 30th at the Utah State Capitol Rotunda, the gala will feature a social hour, elegant dining, Stomp Out Stigma speakers, and entertainment from award-winning performers such as Keck Ballroom Dancers, Thayne Jasperson of Hamilton, and Nigel Lythgoe, producer of “So You Think You Can Dance” and “American Idol.” The proceeds will support Dance for Life programs, including anti-bullying assemblies and after-school ambassador clubs focusing on youth well-being.

We enjoyed a performance from the award-winning ballroom dancers Ceilidh McSeveney and Vladyslav Pohorilyi. Ticket information can be found on the website www.danceforlifenation.org, and updates about the event are available on social media platforms under the handles @danceforlifehope (Instagram), danceforlifehope (Facebook), and @kristinbarlow11 (Twitter).