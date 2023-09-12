Good Things Utah – Get your dancing shoes ready for a gala event to raise awareness about mental health. Kristin Barlow and Lindsey Larsen, former Miss Utah and a board member for Dance for Life came on GTU on Tuesday.
Lindsey gave us a sneak peek performance on GTU
Dance for Life Suicide Prevention & Good Mental Health
nonprofit is bringing awareness to suicide and its root
causes, implement preventive programs and events, eliminate
the stigma of mental health and increase access to mental
health resources through dance and the performing arts. It’s mission is to use dance as a tool to improve mental health for all ages. The goal is to take their mission nationwide with suicide
awareness & stomp out stigma symposium events slated for
Florida in 2024.
The organization brings:
▪ Annual Suicide Awareness Events
▪ Annual Hope Gala Balls for Mental Health Fundraiser
▪ Elementary, Middle & High School Anti-Bullying Self-Esteem
Performing Arts (ABSEPA) Assemblies & Workshops in 2024
partnering with professional dance companies such as Creators
Dance Project & more to be announced
▪ After-School Ambassador Club focusing on anti-bullying,
inclusion, volunteering, befriending, self-esteem, mental health
and the dance arts partnering with Dream to Dance Dare to
Dream nonprofit
The Annual Suicide Awareness Gala Event happening this weekend at the Capitol
Theatre brings professional, college, high school and private
dance and ballet companies together in solidarity to say “no” to
suicide and improve mental health! Event includes:
People can sign up for Master Ballet & Dance Classes taught by dance stars
Katherine Barkman of the San Francisco Ballet, Anna Miller
from “So You Think You Can Dance” & our own Alexis
Warr winner of 2022 “So You Think You Can Dance” and
professional dancer on “Dancing with the Stars”
There are also opportunities for Wellness Workshop with Jessica Heaton of Wasatch
Contemporary Dance Company on “Healing Body Image
through Dance not Despite It”
There will be two shows – matinee & evening performances with
special performances by Katherine Barkman, Anna Miller &
Alexis Warr & guest speakers Miss Utah Sarah Sun, Mrs.
Utah America Baylee Demars & former Mrs. International
Robin Towle with a special tribute to Stephen tWitch Boss
who took his life in January of this year and all those lost
to suicide
There are many opportunities to donate to the cause.
A silent auction including sponsor Kendra Scott Jewelry’s
Give Back Event will be in the lobby and a variety of donations from
throughout Utah
The funds raised benefit Dance for Life programs & events
There are other events to participate in including the New Year’s Hope Gala Masquerade Ball Fundraiser for Mental Health December 30th at the Utah State Capitol Rotunda with
social hour, MC & incredible speakers with keynote speaker Nigel
Lythgoe producer of “So You Think You Can Dance” and “American
Idol”, entertainment such as Thayne Jasperson of “Hamilton” & BYU
Ballroom, fine dining, live band & DJ for dancing all to raise funds for
mental health programs and help spread the message of eliminating
the stigma of mental health
Get tickets here: www.danceforlifenation.org