Good Things Utah – Get your dancing shoes ready for a gala event to raise awareness about mental health. Kristin Barlow and Lindsey Larsen, former Miss Utah and a board member for Dance for Life came on GTU on Tuesday.

Lindsey gave us a sneak peek performance on GTU

Dance for Life Suicide Prevention & Good Mental Health

nonprofit is bringing awareness to suicide and its root

causes, implement preventive programs and events, eliminate

the stigma of mental health and increase access to mental

health resources through dance and the performing arts. It’s mission is to use dance as a tool to improve mental health for all ages. The goal is to take their mission nationwide with suicide

awareness & stomp out stigma symposium events slated for

Florida in 2024.

The organization brings:

▪ Annual Suicide Awareness Events

▪ Annual Hope Gala Balls for Mental Health Fundraiser

▪ Elementary, Middle & High School Anti-Bullying Self-Esteem

Performing Arts (ABSEPA) Assemblies & Workshops in 2024

partnering with professional dance companies such as Creators

Dance Project & more to be announced

▪ After-School Ambassador Club focusing on anti-bullying,

inclusion, volunteering, befriending, self-esteem, mental health

and the dance arts partnering with Dream to Dance Dare to

Dream nonprofit



The Annual Suicide Awareness Gala Event happening this weekend at the Capitol

Theatre brings professional, college, high school and private

dance and ballet companies together in solidarity to say “no” to

suicide and improve mental health! Event includes:

People can sign up for Master Ballet & Dance Classes taught by dance stars

Katherine Barkman of the San Francisco Ballet, Anna Miller

from “So You Think You Can Dance” & our own Alexis

Warr winner of 2022 “So You Think You Can Dance” and

professional dancer on “Dancing with the Stars”

There are also opportunities for Wellness Workshop with Jessica Heaton of Wasatch

Contemporary Dance Company on “Healing Body Image

through Dance not Despite It”

There will be two shows – matinee & evening performances with

special performances by Katherine Barkman, Anna Miller &

Alexis Warr & guest speakers Miss Utah Sarah Sun, Mrs.

Utah America Baylee Demars & former Mrs. International

Robin Towle with a special tribute to Stephen tWitch Boss

who took his life in January of this year and all those lost

to suicide

There are many opportunities to donate to the cause.

A silent auction including sponsor Kendra Scott Jewelry’s

Give Back Event will be in the lobby and a variety of donations from

throughout Utah

The funds raised benefit Dance for Life programs & events



There are other events to participate in including the New Year’s Hope Gala Masquerade Ball Fundraiser for Mental Health December 30th at the Utah State Capitol Rotunda with

social hour, MC & incredible speakers with keynote speaker Nigel

Lythgoe producer of “So You Think You Can Dance” and “American

Idol”, entertainment such as Thayne Jasperson of “Hamilton” & BYU

Ballroom, fine dining, live band & DJ for dancing all to raise funds for

mental health programs and help spread the message of eliminating

the stigma of mental health

Get tickets here: www.danceforlifenation.org