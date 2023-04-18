LEHI, Utah- (Good Things Utah) Dance the night away and help those in search for sight. Kim DelGrosso, from Center Stage Dance and event producer and Doug Jackson, CEO of Charity Vision and charity director for the event, came on set to share about their charity benefit event helping people afford eye surgeries and receiving the gift of sight. It is expected the benefit will raise enough money to cover 120,000 surgeries for individuals seeking vision. The benefit helps approximately one million people including individuals who need glasses.

The event will feature accomplish dancers as well as prominent Utahans including Matt Kennedy, entrepreneur and Sarah Jayne Jensen, daughter of Mitch Jensen, founder and partner of Sigfried and Jensen law firm. She is an accomplished voice actor, film actor and TV personality. CEO and founder of MixHers, Jess Toolson will be present as will Jeanne Bennett, founder of Bennett Communications. Bruce Hough, local businessman, politician and father of Julianne and Derek Hough Dancers will be the Master of Ceremonies. Other appearances will include dancers Ryan Di Lello and Alayne Wadsworth, both of whom were also in studio. Di Lello even gave us a sneak peak of what to expect which Nicea said was a great way to start the week.

The event will take place on Friday, Apr. 21 at Thanksgiving Point from 6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m in the show barn. Live music will be present as well and a dinner will be served at 6:50 p.m. Doors open promptly when the event starts. Dancing shoes are encouraged. Dress classy yet comfortable and be prepared to get your boogie on. Tickets are available online and are $150. All proceeds go to aide in the cost of sight restoring services.