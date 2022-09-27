Today we are joined by McKell Hardy, the owner of Saltcreek cookies. She’s been making royal icing sugar cookies for about 3 years. She wanted to make these pretty cookies for her kid’s birthdays, so she took classes & invested in products then eventually started her business. With the upcoming fall season, she came in to talk to us about her upcoming fall collection and to help Deena decorate fall cookies as well. In her business she also makes custom cookies and teaches in-person classes. Halloween orders open October 3rd and there is a local pick up in Brigham city.

Instagram: @saltcreekcookies

Website: www.saltcreekcookies.com

