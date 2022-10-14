The Piñata Mama, Johana Jones came to visit us to share her festive and creative masterpieces. Jones inherited the family trade as custom piñatas started with her grandmother, passed down to her mother and eventually Jones would carry on the family tradition. A mother of five who also homeschools her kids, Jones spends her evenings handcrafting the piñatas. Each one takes hours to make but is well worth it.

Her piece de resistance is her Catrina piñata that takes approximately 10-12 hours to make. The Catrina is a symbol in Mexico typically used on Nov. 1, Dia de Los Muertos/Day of the Dead. Jones also brought a seven point piñata, the signature piece that started the concept of piñatas. These take about six hours to make. Originally hailing from Mexico, Jones has made her home in Los Angeles County and relocated to Washington County to settle with her family.

To get $10 off your purchase, mention Good Things Utah on Instagram. Valid until Dec. 31, 2022.

TikTok: @iamthepinatamama