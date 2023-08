GOOD THINGS UTAH – The Princess Pageant is a 2-day experience for little girls who use wheelchairs. Meg Johnson, Founder and Executive Director has been bringing these magical experiences since 2012.

The main event is happening on Saturday, August 26 from 2-4 pm at Davis High School. Attendance is free.

The Princess Pageant couldn’t do it without major donors:

Kneaders, Grizzly Graphics, Neuroworx, Bella’s Mexican Food, Bowman’s Market, Fiiz, Compassion Mobility, Frito Lay, Gossner, Utah Jazz, Jimmy’s Flowers, Lindsay’s Cakes n’ Bakes, Little Caesars, Les Olson Company, Mrs. Cavanaughs, Smith’s Marketplace, Pepperidge Farms.

