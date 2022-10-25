A party is never complete without the perfect look, and the Showroom Salt Lake City is here to help! Jilane Bodily, the manager of the Showroom, and Kim Delgrosso from Center Stage Dance came to share their secrets!

The Showroom is the place to rent dresses and suits! There is something for everyone. A family business, the Showroom is located in Nashville and in Utah. Dresses for any occasion, casual to formal, the Showroom has the perfect dress for you.

They also carry mens jackets, from velvet to embroidery, men can find the perfect suit jacket.

Visit their website for more information.

Website: www.theshowroomsaltlakecity.com

Instagram: @theshowroomsaltlakecity