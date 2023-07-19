Salt Lake City, UT (Good Things Utah) – Cleaning your backyard eggs has never been so easy! The world’s first-ever egg brush was brought into the studio today, and we got to see it firsthand. GoodEgg Founders Amy and Bryce Van Leuven joined us to demonstrate how this brush can change the game when cleaning your fresh eggs.

When the Van Leuvens started raising ducks and chickens, they realized there wasn’t an easy way to clean the animal’s eggs. It was then that they decided to make the product themselves!

The product is made of silicone and has hundreds of cleaning nubs inside. The GoodEgg, paired with their all natural enzyme wash, will have your eggs looking like they came straight from the grocery store! Tune in for a demo of the Van Leuven’s cleaning one of their fresh chicken eggs!

A year ago, the Van Leuven’s got heart-wrenching news. Amy was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer while pregnant with their second child. This put a halting stop to the GoodEgg launch while they focused on her pregnancy and healing. Amy gave birth to their beautiful and healthy second daughter in September, and miraculously, Amy was given clean and clear scans with no evidence of disease last month.

GoodEgg just launched this week, and 10% of all profits will go directly to individuals and families affected by cancer. Visit goodeggstuff.co to purchase this one-of-a-kind product to make your life easier! And be sure to check them out on Instagram @goodeggstuff.