Clean, holistic products to feel good about

Clean, holistic products that you can feel good about, Samantha Fillerup of Blue Branches Healing was back on the show with more of the products we love. We learned her grandmother makes the lovely crochet items, using all organic and clean yarns!

A family owned business, Samantha tells us she and her husband have a love for holistic wellness, and are raising their children holistically. With her love of herbs, and his love of natural health, they’ve created a line of clean herbal products to keep their family and others well and healthy all year long.

Most herbs used are harvested by Samantha and her family, or sourced from a responsible herb farm. She hand makes nearly all, and what she doesn’t she outsources to other small businesses.

Blue Branches has just come out with their wellness boxes, and we got to see a few such as the “happy” box that has items such as tea and bath bombs to help with depression. A reiki practitioner, inside the bath bombs are crystals Samantha has put her healing reiki energy into.

