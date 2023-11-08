Get another tasty beef recipe every Wednesday on Good Things Utah from the Utah Beef Council

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Indulge your taste buds with this savory symphony of chuckwagon beef and pasta skillet.

Chuckwagon Beef and Pasta Skillet

1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)

1 small green bell pepper, chopped (about 1 cup)

1/2 cup chopped onion

3/4 teaspoon salt, divided

1-1/4 cup unsalted beef broth

1 cup dry mini-wagon wheel pasta or similar shape

1/2 cup unsalted ketchup

1/4 cup packed brown sugar

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 cup finely shredded reduced-fat Cheddar or Colby cheese

COOKING:

Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef, bell pepper and onion; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Season with 1/2 teaspoon salt.

Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground Beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of Ground Beef doneness.

Stir in broth, pasta, ketchup, brown sugar, vinegar, garlic powder and onion powder; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium low; cover and simmer 10 to 15 minutes or until pasta is almost tender. Uncover; cook 3 to 5 minutes or until pasta is tender and sauce is thickened, stirring occasionally. Season with remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt. Garnish with cheese.

Recipe courtesy of: www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com and www.utahbeef.org.

Visit UtahBeef.org for more great recipe ideas from the Utah Beef Council. Watch Good Things Utah every Wednesday for another delicious dish from the Utah Beef Council.

Sponsored by Utah Beef Council.