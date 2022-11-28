SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) Santa Claus is coming to town, and he is stopping by the county library! This Saturday, Dec. 3, Jolly Old Saint Nick will be decking the library Halls from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. You and your family can get free professional photos with Santa the Library’s Viridian Event Center in West Jordan when you donate a canned good for the food pantry. Photo ops with your phone will be available for everyone. There will also be a story time reading the Christmas classic, ‘A Visit from St. Nicholas.’ This event is the perfect event for kids from 1-92.

In addition to the Santa event in West Jordan, all other County Library locations will have Santa Claus visit throughout the month. This event will be a joyous for people of all ages. For more information and to see when Kris Kringle will stop by your branch, visit slcolibrary.org.