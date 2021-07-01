Cakesicles are the new trending cake pops! Breanna Lish of Cakelicious is well-known for her tasty chocolate cakesicles! She came by to show us how we can make these yummy treats at home!

Breanna showcased her ‘Chocolate Cakesicles’. They are one of her most requested items. She loves them because they are delicious, you get way more cake than you do with the sphere-shaped cake pops, they’re easier to eat than a cupcake, and you can make them as fancy or simple as you’d like! She has a sweet little 4-year-old customer that calls her when they have birthdays in her family because she says, “need cake pops because I wuv them!” It makes her day every time.

When did she get into baking? Why? When did the business begin?

Breanna started baking with her mom and grandma when she was younger. Her mom makes the best dinner rolls and cinnamon rolls and had her own little side business selling them to people in their town for a while. The business began because she had this cake hobby and wanted to see if it would be something people were interested in. A group of amazing neighbors and she started doing monthly cake nights where they would get together and just eat cake and hang out. It was perfect because she could test her flavors, and decorating skills, and got a lot of orders from those cake night days. She still gets requests to bring back cake night. It was so much fun and she realized she does love baking for other people and that it did have the effect she wanted which was bringing people together to connect and make memories!

How does Breanna fit Cakelishious into her schedule?

Breanna breaks it up into bite-sized chunks. She does all her shopping for the week on Monday, (grocery pickup is a lifesaver). Tuesday is baking day, she bakes and freezes all of the cakes/cupcakes for the week. Wednesdays, she does fillings and frostings. And the last two days of the week are for decorating, photographing, and packaging. She does all her decorating when kids are asleep because she likes to get in the zone and get pretty snappy if anyone interrupts her. She does everything else throughout the day.

What are Breanna’s favorites/least favorites cake flavors,?

Breanna loves unique flavors or flavors that have a lot of fun components. Her S’mores cake is one of her favorites because it has lots of different textures and flavors and it’s also very nostalgic.

Least favorite that she has requests for?

Chocolate Cherry. Cherry is just all-around not her favorite. Why ruin Chocolate with cherry?

What are Breanna’s future goals for Cakelishious?

She would love to have a brick-and-mortar Bakery in her town of Spanish Fork. She just loves the idea of walking by a bakery and being drawn in by the smell. She has a post up on her social media account, she would love for anyone watching to go to that post and comment on what you would personally look for in a local bakery. She would love to create something that would be beneficial and exciting for people.

Chocolate Cakesicles

Directions:

1.Bake your favorite cake- today’s flavor is chocolate. Crumble it up in a bowl.

2.Add a very small amount of buttercream (1-2TBSP) and mix until incorporated. Breanna will share her favorite Chocolate Buttercream Recipe today so you can make this at home. It’s so much better than something store-bought in terms of flavor.

3.Form the cake into a ball and push it into the cake’s ice mold. Push in the popsicle stick and put it in the freezer for about 15 minutes to set the shape.

-Meanwhile, melt your chocolate until smooth.

-Remove cakesicles from mold, dip in chocolate.

-Decorate

4.Enjoy!

Cakelishious Signature Chocolate Buttercream

Ingredients:

-1 & 1/2 cups butter- room temperature

-4 oz Softened Cream Cheese

-1 bag (2lb) Sifted Powdered Sugar

-1/4 Cup Sifted Cocoa Powder

-2 TBSP Heavy Whipping Cream

-1 Tsp Pure Vanilla Extract

-1/4 Tsp Salt

Directions:

1.Beat butter and cream cheese on high speed for 3-5 minutes.

2.Slowly add the powdered sugar and cocoa powder.

3.Add the vanilla, salt, and whipping cream.

4.Beat on high for another 5 minutes until light and fluffy in texture.

5.Mix on low speed for 1 more minute to smooth out the air bubbles. 6. Enjoy!

Find Breanna on IG and FB.