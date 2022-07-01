SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Uath) – There’s a new, stylish ride coming to a car dealership near you soon – the all-electric 2023 Cadillac LYRIQ. Good Things Utah has a sneak peek at the sleek features of this new car.

Rooted in more than a century of innovation, LYRIQ sets the standard for the future of Cadillac. It elevates the luxury experience with the latest automotive technology – in an all-new electric vehicle package.

The 2023 LYRIQ will be well-equipped with premium features and technologies, including a stunning 33-inch-diagonal advanced LED display, Super Cruise, the industry’s first truly hands-free driver-assistance feature, and an AKG Studio 19-speaker audio system with headrest speakers. LYRIQ does not cut any corners when it comes to performance either, the 2023 LYRIQ RWD will deliver an EPA-estimated 312 miles of range on a full charge and a Cadillac-estimated 340 hp and 325 lb-ft (440 nm) of torque.

LYRIQ is Cadillac’s first all-electric vehicle and demonstrates what you can expect from all Cadillacs in the future.

Learn more about LYRIQ online at Cadillac.com or OurAutoExpert.com.