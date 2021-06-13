Check out the first Raising Cane’s location in Utah

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

It’s currently the hottest chicken in town! If you haven’t heard, Raising Cane’s has opened a restaurant here in Utah, and it’s all the rage right now!

Todd Graves, CEO of Raising Cane’s came by to celebrate their first Utah Location in South Jordan, which is now their 31st state!

They have 3 additional locations now under construction which include: Provo (near BYU), West Valley City, and South Salt Lake City. They are targeting to open all three this year.

Overall they will open 4 locations in the greater Salt Lake City metro area in 2021. They anticipate opening an additional 5 restaurants in 2022.

Why is it important for Raising Cane’s to be actively involved in the community?

-Raising Cane’s is committed to being an active community partner in every market we serve.

-Their commitment to giving back stems from our appreciation of their customers.

-Over the past 25 years, the communities they serve have helped us grow and supported their success which in turn allows us to give back.

-They now have nearly 550 restaurants in 31 US states and 5 countries and they support tens of thousands of organizations across the country and this year alone, they will support the communities they serve with $13 Million.

-Their SoJo restaurant is already involved with organizations like Hearts 4 Paws, Charity Vision, Salt Lake County Animal Services

-Their food truck served and donated 20,000 meals throughout South Jordan and other communities supporting 50 local organizations and community groups, including the Utah Food Bank, Ronald McDonald House, Big Brothers Big Sisters, five local high schools, two colleges, local law enforcement, military, healthcare workers and more.

-They raised $6,500 for CharityVision, which will fund 1,300 pairs of glasses for youth in need

-They also are donating $1,000 to the University of Utah Scholarship Fund

Tell us about your food trucks that have been in the area even before the restaurant opened?

-Worked with Cruising Kitchens for Built for Business Show to build two trucks 18 ft, 24 ft to bring our chicken finger meals on wheels.

-Brought the truck here to Utah to introduce our brand and to show our support for the local community.

Hiring

-They hired 130 Crew plus the management team for the South Jordan location.

-They are hiring for summer job opportunities, Provo location, and more!

-They will add 1000 new jobs in SLC over the next 9 months

-Go to raisingcanes.com for more info

Restaurant Recovery

-Todd Graves and his celebrity friends help save family-owned restaurants on the new television series Restaurant Recovery

-The new discovery+ series will be airing on Cooking Channel Tuesdays in June.

-Todd brings his deep industry knowledge and undeniable passion for helping the community to Restaurant Recovery. In each episode, Todd and his team work directly with local restaurateurs that are struggling to hang on, by providing creative ideas, hands-on renovations, and financial support. Investing more than $100,000 per restaurant and $1 million overall, Graves helps to bring the restaurants back to their former glory.

-Along the way, Todd invites some high-profile friends to lend a hand, including multi-hyphenates Nelly and Snoop Dogg, actor Rob Schneider, football’s Archie Manning, Roquan Smith, DeAndre Hopkins, and Michael Thomas, the Rebirth Brass Band, Grammy-Award winning group La Mafia, and basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal. Other markets featured in the series are Dallas, Chicago, Houston, Phoenix, Denver, Las Vegas, and New Orleans.

Raising Cane’s newest location is located at 3788 West 11400 South, South Jordan.

Find Raising Cane’s online. www.raisingcanes.com