Wilderness Month, a national month-long celebration of the great outdoors and preservation of our nation’s public lands and waters, is comin up in the month of September! The Salt Lake County Library will be celebrating Wilderness Month beginning September 1, with activities for all ages to inspire the adventurer in you! Heather Buhler joined the show today to talk about it.

Activities such as take-and-make crafts, nature bingo, scavenger hunts, and even build your own survival kits or environmentally friendly ways to make small changes that make a large difference for the environment. There will also be a presentation by Carlo Masheter, the oldest woman in the world to summit the highest peaks on each continent. Presenting on September 15 at 7 p.m., at the Granite branch, this is a presentation to be remembered.

Research shows that people who are more connected with nature lead happier, healthier lives. With temperatures beginning to cool, now is the perfect time to appreciate, preserve, and explore the great outdoors!

Ask about Wilderness Month at your public library, or visit Salt Lake County’s website for details.

Website: www.thecountylibrary.org/Wilderness