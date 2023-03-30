Good Things Utah – Park City will be rolling out the red carpet for a great cause. Operation Smile’s 11th Annual Ski and Smile Challenge is taking place March 31st to April 2nd. This epic event will be hosted by Brooke Burke, Mark Burnett, Billy Bush, Roma Downey, Jessica Meisels, Evan Ross, Ashlee Simpson-Ross & Allison Wise taking place at the fabulous St. Regis Deer Valley in Park City, Utah. This very special, intimate weekend helps raise awareness for children who are born with clefts that are ostracized – by their families, by their communities. Operation Smile’s free, life-changing surgeries take children out of isolation and help to integrate them back into their communities, allowing them to have the opportunity to receive an education and a bright future. The event at the St. Regis Deer Valley, Operation Smile’s Snow & Smile Challenge has always remained one of the most fun and giving weekends of the year. It’s a time to relax, get in some awesome skiing, and learn more about Operation Smile’s mission to save 1 child at time through a smile. The best part is that you don’t need to even need to ski to participate. There is something for everyone: ski races in the morning, kids’ activities, an award luncheon, our annual Winter Wonderland gala with special surprise performances, and s’mores & movie night for the kiddos.