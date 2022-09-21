September 15 is the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month. Local best selling author and coach, Susan Perez came to GTU alongside Dr. Karlos Paz-Cohen, a local radiologist to talk about what they do to help the Latinx community of Utah. Hailing from Uruguay, Perez has published several books in both English and Spanish. Paz-Cohen, who is originally from Argentina, is involved with Telehealth, which has greatly helped people during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Started in 1968, Hispanic Heritage Celebration was a weeklong celebration commemorating the Latine community. The celebration continued for a month. Hispanic Heritage Month starts on September 15 in honor of the Independence Days of five Central American Nations; Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. During the month, Chile observes its Independence Day on September 18 and Mexico also gained its independence from Spain on September 16, 1810. Perez believes Utah has done a great job celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month and many events. Within the Latine community, there is so much diversity and each country has its own rich culture and history. “We are one, but at the same time we are different.” said Paz-Cohen.

