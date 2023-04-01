SALT LAKE CITY, Utah-(Good Things Utah) April is just about here and that means the start of Autism Acceptance Month. Stephanie Ibarra from Northern Utah Autism Program, also known as NUAP, came on set to share about the program and upcoming events celebrating those with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

Ibarra, whose son Beau was diagnosed with Autism, felt inspired to get involved so she could support others as well as find support. “As a parent of a child with special needs, it’s so hard not to feel alone,” said Ibarra. “You just don’t know what your child’s future holds and it’s terrifying.” Shortly after her son’s diagnosis, Ibarra visited NUAP and described seeing the classroom as a “beacon of light.” A close friend of hers who also has a child in Ibarra’s class said the program was so helpful as many people previously focused on what their child can’t do but NUAP helped see what the child can do.

NUAP has been serving preschool aged children and their families who live in Davis and Weber Counties for 25 years. They have helped numerous children improve the quality of life as well as educate families and communities on how to fight ableism. Ibarra’s son started the program in September and was previously non-verbal but in just six months has been able to communicate and say words. NUAP has an upcoming golfing fundraiser in August and is looking for businesses to be sponsors. Sponsors can donate items and also support the overall program. The event will take place on August 12 in Riverdale, Utah. For more information, visit NUAPparents.com