SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH- (Good Things Utah) Kimberley Nixon, founder and managing partner of Open Venture Capital, came to visit us on set to highlight the incredible Black women owned entrepreneurs here in the Beehive State.

Nixon wants to impart on viewers and business owners ways that they can build traction and help their business flourish. “I always encourage founders to think through resiliency but also to treat their business as a business from day one,” says Nixon. “You wouldn’t have a Fortune 500 Company that doesn’t measure their success on a quarterly basis. You should be measuring your traction and your growth on at least [a quarterly basis] if not more often and then asking for help and reaching out to fund managers, like myself, and others in your community to ask for help along the way.”

Nixon and Open Venture Capital want to inspire Black women entrepreneurs, not just during Black History Month in February and Women’s History Month in March, but year long. While these back to back months are an important time to celebrate the Black community and women, it is important to highlight them year round.

Nixon, a cancer survivor, learned to live life to the fullest. In her late 20s, Nixon was diagnosed with cancer just a one year after her mother-in-law lost her 20 year battle with cancer. Having cancer at such a young age changed Nixon’s perspective. Taking a risk should be treated as taking urgent action.