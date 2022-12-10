WOODSCROSS, Utah (Good Things Utah/Daily Dish) – North Front Sound (NFS) is a premier men’s acappella chorus based in northern Utah. The group recently took fifth place in the Rocky Mountyain District Barbershop Harmony Society’s 2022 Fall Contest and are identied as among the top two choruses in Utah from the Barbershop Harmony Society.

North Front Sound invites the public to celebrate the sounds ouf the holiday season with them on Saturday, December 10th at their annual Christmas Concert, performing this year at Legacy Preparatory Academy in Woods Cross at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are available at the door and at NorthFrontSound.com.

This season’s show features festive Christmas vignettes and music to bring the Christmas spirit to life through both traditional and contemorary carols and songs.

About North Front Sound:

From North Front Sound’s humble beginnings in 2014 with 10 singers above a garage in Kaysville we have grown to over 30 active and dedicated members, and in 2018 we chartered as the Golden Spike Utah chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society. Our goal is to have a lot of fun through musical excellence. Though the chorus rehearses in the Davis County area, members come from all over the place, spanning from Utah County to Cache County.



The group has enjoyed performing all over the Northern Wasatch Front for church groups, retirement communities, and corporate and private events. North Front Sound competed in the most recent BHS Rocky Mountain District Chorus Contest, placing 5th overall and receiving a rousing standing ovation. The group performed at Abravanel Hall in 2019 with acclaimed international chorus, Zero8 from Sweden, and co-hosted the BHS International Convention in Salt Lake City. Perhaps what NFS is most famous for is sending quartets all over Northern Utah to deliver Singing Valentines every February to the delight and embarrassment of all recipients. NFS is directed by Jaron Packer and Nate Bigler.