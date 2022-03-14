3.14 is here, celebrate Pi Day the right way! Local foodie Courtney Otis joined GTU to share her recent favorite food picks to celebrate today.

Otis’ first pick is pizza from Oakwood Fire Kitchen. Oakwood is a neighborhood restaurant owned by Michael McHenry and his team. Oakwood uses locally sourced ingredients, fresh meats, and house-made plates of pasta and their wood fire pizza. This restaurant is focused on forever challenging the food industry’s status quo, and being a part of the community.

The second is pies from Pies_the_limitut owned by Dominique Wilson. Wilson started selling pies online as a side business in 2017. Wilson received a lot of attention as growing awareness of racial injustice inspired people to seek out black-owned businesses. Wilson wanted to set an example for his children of a black man owning his own business.

And the last pick is pie and dessert from Brooky.bakes based out of Ogden, Utah. Established in 2018, Brookey Bakes is a sweet small-batch bakery, serving up such premium fresh baked goods as hand pies, cookies, and cakes. Owner Brooke Barragan has enjoyed baking all along and was often encouraged to pursue a business, but it wasn’t until 2018 that she went for it. Barragan had her home kitchen license, officially opened Brookey Bakes, and was able to start selling her amazing treats right from her front door. Coffee and soda shops began placing orders, event catering requests increased, and soon the home operation wasn’t enough to sustain the demand. So in 2021, Brookey Bakes made the exciting transition from a licensed home kitchen into a retail spot right on Ogden’s 25th Street. Get out and enjoy the great food Utah has to offer!

Stay up to date on all things food with foodie Courtney Otis!

Instagram: @seekinggoodthings

Email: courtneyleanne16@hotmail.com