SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)- Nicole Thomas and Dr. Julie Hanks joined our hosts to talk about Galantines, an event celebrating love beyond ” I Do”. Nicole started this event after being in the bridal business for 24 years. Nicole and wanted to impart her wisdom and spread knowledge and awareness to the new brides, with Dr. Julie Hanks and Mary Crafts speaking at the event.

Julie shared snippets of her advice, such as the importance of female friendships and how It’s crucial to understand that adult friendships offer unique benefits to your well-being and mental health. These connections can provide a sense of purpose, reduce stress, assist in navigating life’s challenges, contribute to better physical health and habits, increase longevity, and alleviate depression. She also emphasizes the idea of Quality Over Quantity: While having a diverse and extensive network of friends is valuable, the most significant positive impact on your life often comes from nurturing a few deep and emotionally meaningful friendships. Lastly, she talked about scheduling regular connection time. It’s easy to let other responsibilities take priority over friendships. To prevent this from happening, make a conscious effort to incorporate regular connection time into your schedule.

For more information on the event and moments made bridal, look at momentsmadegala.com or follow @momentsmade.bridal. For more great advice you can visit Dr. Julie Hanks website at drjuliehank.com or follow her Instagram @drjuliehanks.