SANDY, UTAH- (Good Things Utah) Celebrate Galentine’s Day with a night out with the ladies. Cellist Kat Findlay and violinist Crista Shoemake came to the studio to give us a sneak peak of the String FX show “Dreamscapes”. The duo donned LED gowns alongside their electric cello and violins. The show is filled with music made by women for women.

String FX is an independent group of 12 string players committed to unique, modern and luxurious live music design for weddings and events. The organization also believes in giving back to the community. Each year, they have a show on Halloween and this year started on Galentine’s Day. For Galentine’s Day, Feb. 13, String FX is having a live show at South Towne Center. The event will take place at 6 p.m. Tickets are $40. All are welcome to attend.