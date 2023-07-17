SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Barbie Mania is in full swing as the new Warner Bros. movie BARBIE is just days away from premiering in theaters across Utah and the country. The movie opens in theaters everywhere on Friday, July 21, 2023.

Barbie and Ken are having the time of their lives in the colorful and seemingly perfect world of Barbie Land. However, when they get a chance to go to the real world, they soon discover the joys and perils of living among humans. Barbie stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling and has a star-studded supporting cast as well. The movie is rated PG-13.

Megaplex Theatres is celebrating the opening week of Barbie in a very special, and very pink, way. Movie-goers can celebrate Barbie with fun Barbie-themed treats, popcorn, drinks and Barbie-themed Swag at any of the 15 Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres locations in Utah and Mesquite, Nevada – including 5 IMAX locations.

Enter now for the chance to win a Megaplex Barbie Girls Night Out Fan Pack. Deadline to enter is 11:59pm Friday, July 21, 2023.