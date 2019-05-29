Celebrate 50 years of pride this weekend

Robyn Ochs has been an activist for the LGBTQ+ community for 50 years and counting. Today that journey brings her here all the way from Boston, to discuss her experiences and Utah’s upcoming pride festivities.

Named by Teen Vogue as one of “9 Bisexual Women Who are Making History,” Robyn has spoken in 15 countries and 48 states. Tonight, she will be speaking for the first time in Utah in partnership with The Utah Pride Festival and The Utah Pride Center. The event, titled “Robyn Ochs and Getting Bi” will be at the Salt Lake City Main Library in the 4th floor conference room from 7:00 to 9:00pm.

This event will be the perfect way to kick off the pride festival and parade this weekend. The Utah Pride Festival will have entertainment, music, dancing, a 5k charity run, yoga and more. All proceeds from this event will be given to the Utah Pride Center which provides information, programs, referrals and services to the LGBTQ+ community in Utah.

The Utah Pride Festival takes place June 1 – 2, with the parade beginning at 10:00am on June 2.

Learn more at utahpridecenter.org.