Jamie Eskelson, from Jamie Cooks It Up! joined us on the show to share a favorite from her new recipe series, "15 Minute Recipes" featuring fabulous, delicious and quick meals. On the menu today is:

CARAMEL APPLE BUNDT CAKE

Ingredients:

Cake:

1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, softened

2 C sugar, divided

4 eggs

1 C canola oil

2 C flour

2 t baking powder

2 t cinnamon

1 t salt

1/4 t baking soda

2 C chopped apples

1 C shredded carrots

Caramel Icing:

1 C packed brown sugar

1/2 C butter

4 T milk

1 C powdered sugar

1 t vanilla



Directions:

1. Preheat your oven to 350 degrees.

2. Beat 1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, 1/4 cup sugar and 1 egg together until well mixed and smooth.

3. Into a large mixing bowl, or stand mixer place 1 3/4 cup sugar, 3 eggs and 1 cup oil. Beat until well combined and a bit frothy. Should take about 2 minutes.

4. In a small mixing bowl combine 2 cups flour, 2 teaspoons baking powder, 2 teaspoons cinnamon, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon baking soda. Add the dry ingredients to the oil/sugar mixture and mix just until combined. You don’t want to over mix it.

5. Find yourself two lovely medium-sized apples. I used Gala, because Granny Smith are just too darn tart for me. But if tart is your thing, by all means use Granny Smith. Peel and chop your apples, you need 2 cups total.

6. Peel and shred 1 cup of carrots.

7. Add both the apples and carrots to the bowl and mix them in with a wooden spoon.

8. Generously spray a bundt pan with cooking spray. I would highly (VERY HIGHLY!) recommend using spray that has flour added to it. It will make your bundt come out like a dream.

9. Gently spread half of the batter into the pan.

10. Spread the cream cheese mixture over the top of the batter and then spread the remaining batter over the cream cheese layer.

11. Bake for 45-50 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Allow it to sit on your counter and rest for 10 minutes.

12. Then invert the pan and let the cake cool on a wire rack.

13. To make the icing place 1 cup packed brown sugar, 1/2 cup butter and 4 tablespoons milk into a medium-sized saucepan and bring it to a boil over medium high heat. Stir it while it boils for 1 minute.

14. Add 1 cup powdered sugar and 1 teaspoon vanilla to the saucepan and whisk it around to combine. At first it will be thin, but as it cools it will thicken up for you.

15. Spoon the icing onto the cake. If the icing starts to get hard before you can drizzle it on the cake, just pop the saucepan back onto the stove top. Let it warm up over medium high heat. It will thin out enough for you to drizzle it over the cake. Serve and enjoy! Cover leftovers tightly with plastic wrap. PS…It’s even better the second day.