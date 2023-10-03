GOOD THINGS UTAH – Domestic Violence Awareness Day proclaimed officially in the state of Utah on Monday October 2nd.

Domestic violence can happen to anyone, but there are resources and help available. The Refuge Utah specifically serves Utah and Juab County and has trained advocates ready to help 24/7.

The organization is holding a Candlelight Walk in support of survivors of domestic violence on October 12 in Provo and is inviting all to attend and promote awareness.

BUSINESS INFORMATION: The Refuge Utah, 801-377-5500, www.therefugeutah.org